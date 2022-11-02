Advertisement
Edition: English
Articles
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and features.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with enough potent specifications to qualify as a high-end smartphone.

The Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset powers the new model of the company’s Camon 16 Premier smartphone. The chipset’s purpose is to increase the smartphone’s speed.

The phone’s processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Tecno Camon 16 has sufficient RAM to enable very quick execution. The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space.

Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier has a dedicated slot that can be used to increase storage. Therefore, internal storage space won’t be a problem at all.

The phone’s rear camera system will have four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s primary sensor has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens has a resolution of 8 megapixels, and if you prefer making films with your smartphone, you can use the Tecno Camon 16 Premier’s 2 megapixel dedicated video sensor. The phone’s depth sensor has a 2 megapixel resolution. The 48 megapixel front-facing camera is housed in the water-drop notch.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacial Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
