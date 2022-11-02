Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and features.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with enough potent specifications to qualify as a high-end smartphone.

The Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset powers the new model of the company’s Camon 16 Premier smartphone. The chipset’s purpose is to increase the smartphone’s speed.

The phone’s processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Tecno Camon 16 has sufficient RAM to enable very quick execution. The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space.

Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier has a dedicated slot that can be used to increase storage. Therefore, internal storage space won’t be a problem at all.

The phone’s rear camera system will have four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s primary sensor has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens has a resolution of 8 megapixels, and if you prefer making films with your smartphone, you can use the Tecno Camon 16 Premier’s 2 megapixel dedicated video sensor. The phone’s depth sensor has a 2 megapixel resolution. The 48 megapixel front-facing camera is housed in the water-drop notch.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacial Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

