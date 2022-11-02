Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs
The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new edition of the series, is equipped with enough potent specifications to qualify as a high-end smartphone.
The Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset powers the new model of the company’s Camon 16 Premier smartphone. The chipset’s purpose is to increase the smartphone’s speed.
The phone’s processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Tecno Camon 16 has sufficient RAM to enable very quick execution. The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space.
Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier has a dedicated slot that can be used to increase storage. Therefore, internal storage space won’t be a problem at all.
The phone’s rear camera system will have four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s primary sensor has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens has a resolution of 8 megapixels, and if you prefer making films with your smartphone, you can use the Tecno Camon 16 Premier’s 2 megapixel dedicated video sensor. The phone’s depth sensor has a 2 megapixel resolution. The 48 megapixel front-facing camera is housed in the water-drop notch.
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacial Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
