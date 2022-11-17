Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Tecno released Camon 16 Premier with fair price in Pakistan Amazing specifications. Tecno Camon 16 Premier is a new edition of the series with high-end features. Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier uses a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor.
Chipsets speed up smartphones. Phone’s processor has 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Camon 16 has enough RAM to run quickly. The phone’s storage is 128GB. Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier will have a dedicated slot for expanding storage. So storage won’t be a problem.
The back camera has four sensors. 64-megapixel primary sensor on Tecno 16 Premier. The phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and it has a 2 megapixel video sensor. 2 megapixels will be the depth sensor.
The water-drop notch will house a 48-megapixel front-facing camera. The Camon 16 Premier’s powerful camera and many features will elevate your photography. Side fingerprint reader secures phone against unauthorised users. The 16 Premier’s specs are more amazing than Samsung’s.
The Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacial Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
