Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Camon 16 Premier is a new edition of the series with high-end features.

Uses a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor.

Phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and it has a 48-megapixel front-facing camera.

Chipsets speed up smartphones. Phone’s processor has 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Camon 16 has enough RAM to run quickly. The phone’s storage is 128GB. Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier will have a dedicated slot for expanding storage. So storage won’t be a problem.

The back camera has four sensors. 64-megapixel primary sensor on Tecno 16 Premier. The phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and it has a 2 megapixel video sensor. 2 megapixels will be the depth sensor.

The water-drop notch will house a 48-megapixel front-facing camera. The Camon 16 Premier’s powerful camera and many features will elevate your photography. Side fingerprint reader secures phone against unauthorised users. The 16 Premier’s specs are more amazing than Samsung’s.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacial Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector , USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

