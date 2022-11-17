Advertisement
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & special features

  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier is a new edition of the series with high-end features.
  • Uses a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor.
  • Phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and it has a 48-megapixel front-facing camera.
Tecno released Camon 16 Premier with fair price in Pakistan Amazing specifications. Tecno Camon 16 Premier is a new edition of the series with high-end features. Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier uses a Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor.

Chipsets speed up smartphones. Phone’s processor has 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Camon 16 has enough RAM to run quickly. The phone’s storage is 128GB. Tecno’s Camon 16 Premier will have a dedicated slot for expanding storage. So storage won’t be a problem.

The back camera has four sensors. 64-megapixel primary sensor on Tecno 16 Premier. The phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and it has a 2 megapixel video sensor. 2 megapixels will be the depth sensor.

The water-drop notch will house a 48-megapixel front-facing camera. The Camon 16 Premier’s powerful camera and many features will elevate your photography. Side fingerprint reader secures phone against unauthorised users. The 16 Premier’s specs are more amazing than Samsung’s.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacial Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

