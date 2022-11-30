Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & full specifications

Tecno is making a phone called the Camon 19 Neo.

Tecno is making a phone called the Camon 19 Neo. The company’s Camon line will soon have a new phone. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is the name of the cheap new phone.

The phone has the most powerful chipset, which is the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has an Octa-Core processor, which makes the phone very fast and gives it even more power.

Also under the hood of this phone is a Mali GPU. The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which makes it full HD.

The 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery in the Camon 19 Neo can’t be taken out. It will also be able to charge quickly.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Advertisement Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999. Tecno Camon 19 Neo features BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Ice Mirror FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 MP2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

