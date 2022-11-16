Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
The new Tecno Camon 19 will be launch soon by the company, a new series of smartphones has been developed by Tecno.

One of them will be the upcoming smartphone, which will compete in the mid-range market.

The next phone will be called the Tecno Camon 19. The phone will have the potent MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

One of the most recent mid-range chipsets, the Octa-Core CPU, is included in the Tecno Camon 19 smartphone.

The smartphone’s 6.67-inch screen is measured in inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

