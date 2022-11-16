Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs
The new Tecno Camon 19 will be launch soon by the company, a new series of smartphones has been developed by Tecno.
One of them will be the upcoming smartphone, which will compete in the mid-range market.
The next phone will be called the Tecno Camon 19. The phone will have the potent MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
One of the most recent mid-range chipsets, the Octa-Core CPU, is included in the Tecno Camon 19 smartphone.
The smartphone’s 6.67-inch screen is measured in inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460.
Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
