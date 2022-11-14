Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 is available on the market.

The phone will have a powerful chip called the MediaTek Helio G88.

The phone has a 6.67 inches screen.

The new Tecno Camon 19 is out on the market right now. Tecno has a new line of smartphones.

One of them will be the next phone, which will compete in the market for phones in the middle price range.

The phone will be called the Tecno Camon 19.The phone will have a powerful chip called the MediaTek Helio G88, which was made by MediaTek.

The Tecno Camon 19 smartphone has one of the newest mid-range chipsets, called Octa-Core.

The phone’s screen is 6.67 inches long and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/- Tecno Camon 19 specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W