Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 19

  • The Tecno Camon 19 is available on the market.
  • The phone will have a powerful chip called the MediaTek Helio G88.
  • The phone has a 6.67 inches screen.
The new Tecno Camon 19 is out on the market right now. Tecno has a new line of smartphones.

One of them will be the next phone, which will compete in the market for phones in the middle price range.

The phone will be called the Tecno Camon 19.The phone will have a powerful chip called the MediaTek Helio G88, which was made by MediaTek.

The Tecno Camon 19 smartphone has one of the newest mid-range chipsets, called Octa-Core.

The phone’s screen is 6.67 inches long and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
