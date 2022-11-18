Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Advertisement
  • The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460.
  • A MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will be in the new phone.
  • The phone is powered by a  5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro phone will be available for purchase. A MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will be in the new phone.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro can do high-end things because it has an Octa-Core processor and a strong chipset.

The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

The device will be powered by a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that can’t be removed and will work with 33 W fast charging.

Also Read

Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Techno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and features. The best features on...

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursPolar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story