Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & full specifications
Tecno is making a phone called the Camon 19 Neo. The phone...
The Phantom X2 will be offered by Tecno in Pakistan at a reasonable price. According to recent reports, Tecno is preparing to introduce the Phantom X2.
A 4G phone was the most recent model; a 5G phone will be the next. Recently, information regarding phones has been public. On the Tecno X2, a substantial camera module houses three cameras and an LED light.
The Tecno Phantom X2 can include three cameras to enhance photography and filming. This phone may have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G CPU, which is renowned for its 5G capabilities, according to leaks.
The Tecno Phantom X2’s 5045 mAh battery can run continuously for a whole day on a single charge. At 45W, it takes minutes to charge. The Tecno Phantom X2’s 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display may be shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-
|UILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W
