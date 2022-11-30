Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The Phantom X2 will be offered by Tecno in Pakistan at a reasonable price. According to recent reports, Tecno is preparing to introduce the Phantom X2.

A 4G phone was the most recent model; a 5G phone will be the next. Recently, information regarding phones has been public. On the Tecno X2, a substantial camera module houses three cameras and an LED light.

The Tecno Phantom X2 can include three cameras to enhance photography and filming. This phone may have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G CPU, which is renowned for its 5G capabilities, according to leaks.

The Tecno Phantom X2’s 5045 mAh battery can run continuously for a whole day on a single charge. At 45W, it takes minutes to charge. The Tecno Phantom X2’s 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display may be shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications.

UILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

UILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G GPU Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh – Fast charging 45W

