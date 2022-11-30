Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
Articles
  Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The Phantom X2 will be offered by Tecno in Pakistan at a reasonable price. According to recent reports, Tecno is preparing to introduce the Phantom X2.

A 4G phone was the most recent model; a 5G phone will be the next. Recently, information regarding phones has been public. On the Tecno X2, a substantial camera module houses three cameras and an LED light.

The Tecno Phantom X2 can include three cameras to enhance photography and filming. This phone may have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G CPU, which is renowned for its 5G capabilities, according to leaks.

The Tecno Phantom X2’s 5045 mAh battery can run continuously for a whole day on a single charge. At 45W, it takes minutes to charge. The Tecno Phantom X2’s 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display may be shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications.

UILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
GPUMali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
FrontDual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh
– Fast charging 45W

