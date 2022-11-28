Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
  • Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno will release the Phantom X2 at a competitive pricing in Pakistan. Recent sources state that Tecno is getting ready to release the Phantom X2.

The most recent model was a 4G phone; the following one will be a 5G one. Details about phones have recently come to light. Â Three cameras and an LED light are placed in a sizable camera module on the Tecno X2.

To improve the photography and videography of the Tecno Phantom X2, it might include three cameras. According to leaks, this phone may employ the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, known for its 5G capabilities.

The 5045 mAh battery of the Tecno Phantom X2 can last the entire day on a single charge. It takes minutes to charge at 45W. The 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display of the Tecno Phantom X2 might be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications.

UILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
GPUMali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
FrontDual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh
– Fast charging 45W

