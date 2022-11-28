Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno will release the Phantom X2 at a competitive pricing in Pakistan. Recent sources state that Tecno is getting ready to release the Phantom X2.

The most recent model was a 4G phone; the following one will be a 5G one. Details about phones have recently come to light. Â Three cameras and an LED light are placed in a sizable camera module on the Tecno X2.

To improve the photography and videography of the Tecno Phantom X2, it might include three cameras. According to leaks, this phone may employ the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, known for its 5G capabilities.

The 5045 mAh battery of the Tecno Phantom X2 can last the entire day on a single charge. It takes minutes to charge at 45W. The 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display of the Tecno Phantom X2 might be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications.

UILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G GPU Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh – Fast charging 45W

