Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno will release the Phantom X2 at a competitive pricing in Pakistan. Recent sources state that Tecno is getting ready to release the Phantom X2.
The most recent model was a 4G phone; the following one will be a 5G one. Details about phones have recently come to light. Â Three cameras and an LED light are placed in a sizable camera module on the Tecno X2.
To improve the photography and videography of the Tecno Phantom X2, it might include three cameras. According to leaks, this phone may employ the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, known for its 5G capabilities.
The 5045 mAh battery of the Tecno Phantom X2 can last the entire day on a single charge. It takes minutes to charge at 45W. The 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display of the Tecno Phantom X2 might be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-
|UILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5045 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W
