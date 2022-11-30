Advertisement
Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available in market at fair price.
  • On the back of the Pop 6 Pro, there is an 8MP main camera and an LED flash.
  • The Tecno Pop 6 also has a face unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack.
Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available in market at fair price.Tecno Pop 6 Pro has a quad-core processor with an unknown number of cores and 2 GB of RAM, which is enough to give a smartphone in this price range a lot of power.

The phone has a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The power button on the right side of the phone has a fast fingerprint sensor built into it.

On the back of the Pop 6 Pro, there is an 8MP main camera and an LED flash. There is also a 5MP selfie camera inside the notch, which lets you take brighter selfies in low light.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with up to 10W of power. The Tecno Pop 6 also has a face unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual 4G VoLTE.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 Go edition
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions164.9 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Black, Peaceful Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
