Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Pop 6 Pro has a quad-core processor with an unknown number of cores and 2 GB of RAM, which is enough to give a smartphone in this price range a lot of power.

The phone has a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The power button on the right side of the phone has a fast fingerprint sensor built into it.

On the back of the Pop 6 Pro, there is an 8MP main camera and an LED flash. There is also a 5MP selfie camera inside the notch, which lets you take brighter selfies in low light.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with up to 10W of power. The Tecno Pop 6 also has a face unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual 4G VoLTE.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 Go edition UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 164.9 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Black, Peaceful Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W