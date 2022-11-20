Advertisement
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Pova 2

  • The Tecno Pova 2 has a 6.9-inches screen.
  • It has a quad-core Helio G85 processor.
  • The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by Android 11 and iOS 7.6.
Tecno put out the Pova 2 in Pakistan at a fair price. The smartphone has a big battery that can hold as much power as 7,000 mAh.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch screen with the highest possible resolution, 1080 x 2460. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by Android 11 and iOS 7.6.

The data will be processed quickly with a quad-core Helio G85 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The Tecno Pova 2 has a camera with four lenses and an LED flash on the back.

It also has a 2-megapixel macro lens and dual 2-megapixel depth sensors. The front-facing camera on this phone is 8 megapixels.

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999./-

Tecno Pova 2 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
Weight260 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
