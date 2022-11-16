Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno released the Pova 2 in Pakistan at a reasonable price. The smartphone has a huge battery that can hold up to 7,000 mAh of power. This brand has gotten a lot of attention for how cheap and well-made its cell phones are.

The smartphone’s 6.9-inch display has the highest resolution possible, 1080 x 2460. Android 11 and iOS 7.6 power the Teco Pova 2.

With a quad-core Helio G85 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, data will be processed quickly. On the back of the Tecno Pova 2, there is a camera with four lenses and an LED flash.

It also has a 2-megapixel macro lens and dual 2-megapixel depth sensors. This phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Also Read Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & specifications Tecno is making a Camon 19 with the name Neo added to...

Advertisement

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999./-

Tecno Pova 2 specs