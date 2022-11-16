Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 2

Advertisement
  • Tecno Pova 2 has a 6.9-inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 7000 mAh battery.
  • This phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
Advertisement

Tecno released the Pova 2 in Pakistan at a reasonable price. The smartphone has a huge battery that can hold up to 7,000 mAh of power. This brand has gotten a lot of attention for how cheap and well-made its cell phones are.

The smartphone’s 6.9-inch display has the highest resolution possible, 1080 x 2460. Android 11 and iOS 7.6 power the Teco Pova 2.

With a quad-core Helio G85 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, data will be processed quickly. On the back of the Tecno Pova 2, there is a camera with four lenses and an LED flash.

It also has a 2-megapixel macro lens and dual 2-megapixel depth sensors. This phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Also Read

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno is making a Camon 19 with the name Neo added to...

Advertisement

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999./-

Tecno Pova 2 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
Weight260 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story