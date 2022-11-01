Tecno Spark 4 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 4 Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno Spark 4 is available for purchase in the market, due to its excellent characteristics, customers can choose whether or not to purchase the Tecno Spark 4.

A processor with four cores and a clock speed of 2.0 GHz powers the Tecno Spark 4. The phone has a 4000 mAh battery that powers it.

The smartphone’s SoC features 3GB of RAM. You can swiftly move between tasks thanks to its RAM. The Tecno Spark 4 has 32GB of storage.

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 13,500 – 17,999/-

Tecno Spark 4 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue gradient, Bluish voilet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

