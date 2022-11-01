Advertisement
Tecno Spark 4 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Tecno Spark 4 Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno Spark 4 is available for purchase in the market, due to its excellent characteristics, customers can choose whether or not to purchase the Tecno Spark 4.

A processor with four cores and a clock speed of 2.0 GHz powers the Tecno Spark 4. The phone has a 4000 mAh battery that powers it.

The smartphone’s SoC features 3GB of RAM. You can swiftly move between tasks thanks to its RAM. The Tecno Spark 4 has 32GB of storage.

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 13,500 – 17,999/-

Tecno Spark 4 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue gradient, Bluish voilet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
