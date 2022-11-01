Tecno Spark 4 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Spark 4 is available for purchase in the market, due to its excellent characteristics, customers can choose whether or not to purchase the Tecno Spark 4.
A processor with four cores and a clock speed of 2.0 GHz powers the Tecno Spark 4. The phone has a 4000 mAh battery that powers it.
The smartphone’s SoC features 3GB of RAM. You can swiftly move between tasks thanks to its RAM. The Tecno Spark 4 has 32GB of storage.
Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 13,500 – 17,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue gradient, Bluish voilet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBV2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
