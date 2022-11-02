Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro is currently available in the market, the phone is powered by the octa-core MTK 6762D Helio A25 CPU.

Along with its potent CPU, the Tecno Spark 5 Pro smartphone boasts 4 gigabytes of RAM, which makes the device’s processing speed lightning quick.

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro has 64 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to keep a significant amount of data on the smartphone for later use. Utilizing the Tecno Spark 5’s specific slot will let you to expand the phone’s internal storage.

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display screen that offers the user 720 x 1600 pixels of full HD + resolution.

The phone has a sizable battery as well. A 5000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery powers the Spark 5 Pro.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in Pakistan in in between Rs. 14,999 – 18,999/-

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.75 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue, Cloud White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, F/1.8 + 2 MP (Macro sensor) + 2 MP (depth sensor) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

