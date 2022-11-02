Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Tecno Spark 4 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Tecno Spark 4 Price in Pakistan and features. Tecno Spark 4 is...
Tecno Spark 5 Pro is currently available in the market, the phone is powered by the octa-core MTK 6762D Helio A25 CPU.
Along with its potent CPU, the Tecno Spark 5 Pro smartphone boasts 4 gigabytes of RAM, which makes the device’s processing speed lightning quick.
The Tecno Spark 5 Pro has 64 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than adequate to keep a significant amount of data on the smartphone for later use. Utilizing the Tecno Spark 5’s specific slot will let you to expand the phone’s internal storage.
The Tecno Spark 5 Pro has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display screen that offers the user 720 x 1600 pixels of full HD + resolution.
The phone has a sizable battery as well. A 5000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery powers the Spark 5 Pro.
Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in Pakistan in in between Rs. 14,999 – 18,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.3 x 8.75 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue, Cloud White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, F/1.8 + 2 MP (Macro sensor) + 2 MP (depth sensor) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
