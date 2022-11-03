Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & features

The Tecno Spark 6 will have a G70 processor and 4 GB of RAM.

The screen on the Tecno phone is 6.8 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The features of the Tecno Spark 6 phone might be the best on the market. The phone’s specs will be a great addition to the market when it comes out.

Even though most of the details about the Tecno Spark 6 are secret, it’s likely that this time Tecno will put a lot of money into its processors and make a powerful chipset.

The Spark 6 will probably have a G70 processor. You will get top-notch performance from this processor. The Tecno Spark 6 will have 4 GB of RAM.

The screen on the Tecno phone is 6.8 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and features. The Tecno Camon...

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599/- Tecno Spark 6 specs BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Advertisement