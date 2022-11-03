Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications
The features of the Tecno Spark 6 phone might be the best on the market. The phone’s specs will be a great addition to the market when it comes out.
Even though most of the details about the Tecno Spark 6 are secret, it’s likely that this time Tecno will put a lot of money into its processors and make a powerful chipset.
The Spark 6 will probably have a G70 processor. You will get top-notch performance from this processor. The Tecno Spark 6 will have 4 GB of RAM.
The screen on the Tecno phone is 6.8 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1640. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
