This new feature will make the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S23 better

Samsung, on the other hand, plans to add even more ways to save battery life.

This performance profile will be called “Light,” and it will not only save your phone’s battery but also keep it cool.

The base Galaxy S23 is likely to have a 3,900 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh bigger than the battery in the Galaxy S22.

Like most other phones, Samsung phones have a mode that saves power so they can be used for longer. In this mode, background apps are usually turned off, 5G is turned off, CPU usage is limited, and the screen refresh rate is turned down to save power. Samsung, on the other hand, plans to add even more ways to save battery life.

Ice Universe, a tipster who has been giving out a lot of information about upcoming Samsung phones, just said that the Galaxy S23 series will have a new performance profile that will make the battery last longer. This performance profile will be called “Light,” and it will not only save your phone’s battery but also keep it cool.

Even though the Galaxy S23 phones will have almost the same battery capacity as before, this feature should help the battery last longer.

In the description of the feature, it says that this mode won’t affect games, so you won’t lose any FPS while Light mode is on. In Samsung’s Game Booster mode, you can still change how games work.

The Galaxy S23+ will have a 4,700 mAh battery, which is only 200 mAh more than the Galaxy S22+. The base Galaxy S23 is likely to have a 3,900 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh bigger than the battery in the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery hasn't been talked about yet.

With the same camera module, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to look almost exactly the same as the S22 Ultra. The screen’s bezels will be a little bit smaller than before, but other than that, it will be the same as the one that came before it. In September, the popular site OnLeaks posted renders of the device that showed a lot of detail.