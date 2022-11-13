TikTok will soon enable in-app shopping

TikTok is testing in-app purchases for users.

The app may debut before the end of this year during the Christmas season.

TikTok is inviting American companies to use the program.

Soon, TikTok will allow you to shop directly from the app, and at least in the US, the feature appears to be ready to go live. This week, the social media behemoth began testing the function that enables in-app purchases, and it is now making it available to users in the United States.

TikTok has been working on integrating e-commerce into the app for a while, but the US market lagged behind others like Asia in terms of adoption. After a sluggish start to the year, the app is getting ready to introduce live shopping services. A few months ago, the app experimented with a Shopify purchasing area.

In-app shopping is now being tested in the US, according to Laura Perez, a TikTok spokesman, who did not offer any other information. Previously, the feature was only available in the UK, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian nations.

TikTok is currently inviting American companies to use the program, and it will soon welcome retailers from other countries as well. For its live shopping function, TikTok is collaborating with brands, and it may debut before the end of this year during the Christmas season.

According to one of TikTok’s job listings:

“The e-commerce industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years and has become a hotly contested space amongst leading Internet companies, and its future growth cannot be underestimated. With millions of loyal users globally, we believe TikTok is an ideal platform to deliver a brand new and better e-commerce experience to our users.”

Since TikTok’s in-app shopping has been expanding to new areas of the world, it is likely that the function will ultimately arrive in Pakistan as well given the market’s enormous potential, just as it has in other nations.

