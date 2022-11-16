Toyota Prius 2023 has brand-new design and more power

The 5th generation Prius appears to be an alluring new prospect.

The car’s general shape hasn’t changed.

It will be equipped with a solar charging system that can produce power.

Advertisement

Toyota Prius has gained widespread recognition over the past 20 years thanks to its great fuel efficiency, respectable comfort, and promising reliability. Despite this, the car’s boring, or more recently, simply unattractive, look never made it popular.

The 5th generation Prius, however, appears to be an alluring new prospect thanks to its fresh appearance, improved powertrain, high-tech features, and improved performance.

The car’s general shape hasn’t changed, maybe to reduce drag. The new Prius, however, has significantly improved in appearance over its odd-looking predecessor.

The official photos show off a sporty-looking front end with a sharp front end with a chiselled bonnet and bumper, sleek headlights with U-shaped LED DRLs, and a hunched-down attitude.

The side profile displays subtly aggressive style as it is straight to the middle, slopes downward at the back door, and swells around the rear tyres. The beauty is further enhanced by the large, modern wheels.

Advertisement

The back has the traditional downward-sloping hatch with the central taillight strip. The taillights, which span the width of the vehicle, are angular and razor-sharp. To offer a distinctive appearance, a black trim surrounds the taillights and drips down on either side.

The generation-5 Prius has a fresh appearance that transforms it from an eyesore to eye candy.

A sleek cockpit and dash with a digital instrument cluster, a sizable entertainment system, and tactile buttons for various controls are also features of the cabin.

The interior strikes a balance between sportiness and luxury with its all-black decor and matched stitching on the instrument panel and seats. The full feature list will be made public by Toyota when the vehicle is formally unveiled.

Advertisement

The new Prius is equipped with Toyota’s first 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System, which generates 221 horsepower by combining a high-efficiency Dynamic Force Engine and lithium-ion batteries (hp). According to the manufacturer, this engine enables the automobile to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 6.7 seconds.

The old model’s 8.8 kWh battery pack has been replaced by a 13.6 kWh pack in the current model. Toyota asserts that it is “50% greater than the current generation,” despite the fact that the precise fuel efficiency is still unclear.

Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive system will also be used in the new Prius to improve performance on slippery road surfaces. Additionally, it will be equipped with a solar charging system that can produce power for up to 1,250 kilometres (776 miles) of driving annually.

Toyota Prius 2023 Price

Toyota plans to formally introduce the all-new Prius the following year. The new Prius will probably cost substantially more than the current model because it will have all the newest technology, a better powertrain, and better aesthetics.

Also Read Toyota profit tops Rs. 15 bn despite 90% quarterly drop The financial results of Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) for the fiscal...