Edition: English
  Twitter data of 5.4 million users leaked: Report
  • Twitter data breach may have exposed phone numbers of tens of millions of users.
  • Around 5.4 million Twitter user data was put up for sale earlier this year.
  • There could be 17 million leaked records in total.
An online forum has now been compromised with the data of around 5.4 million Twitter users that was put up for sale earlier this year.

A larger data breach may have occurred at Twitter, according to source, and more people may have been impacted. According to the report, this latest data breach may have exposed the data of tens of millions of Twitter users, including their personal phone numbers. It might have happened as a result of the same API flaw that caused the earlier leak. Security analyst Chad Loder allegedly released this knowledge on Twitter. The researcher’s account was suspended, though, and Loder reportedly felt compelled to post redacted information on Mastodon as a result.

According to source, it was able to collect the data dump of the 1,377,132 French mobile phone numbers allegedly exposed in the alleged Twitter data breach. Notably, these figures were not part of the 5.4 million Twitter user data that had previously been sold. The recent data leak reportedly contains a number of files organized by region and area code, including those for Europe, the United States, and Israel. There could be approximately 17 million leaked records in total.

Under Elon Musk, Twitter is more dangerous: Former employee
Under Elon Musk, Twitter is more dangerous: Former employee

Twitter is not safe under Elon Musk. Roth has been a part...

