Twitter employees begin leaving after Elon Musk’s Ultimatum

Twitter employees are reportedly leaving the company.

Employees were asked to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or go.

Only 7% chose to stay, and 25% said they wanted to stay “reluctantly,” a poll indicated.

Following an ultimatum from the new owner Elon Musk that employees sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or go, hundreds of Twitter employees are reportedly departing the struggling social media platform.

The answer “Taking exit option, I’m free!” was selected by 42% of 180 respondents in a poll on the workplace app Blind, which validates employees by their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously.

Only 7% of respondents to the poll indicated they “clicked yes to stay, I’m hardcore,” while 25% said they wanted to stay “reluctantly.”

One current employee and a recently fired employee who is in touch with former coworkers on Twitter claimed that Musk was meeting with some senior employees to try and persuade them to stay.

Although it’s unclear how many workers have opted to stay, the statistics show that some employees are reluctant to be in a company where Musk has swiftly fired half the workforce, including senior management, and is ruthlessly reshaping the culture to emphasize long hours and a fast pace.

According to two individuals, the business informed staff that it would close its offices and restrict badge access until Monday. According to one insider, security personnel started ejecting workers from the office on Thursday night.

Late on Thursday, Musk declared on Twitter that he was unconcerned about resignations since “the best people are staying.”

In addition, the billionaire owner noted that Twitter usage had reached an all-time high amid the deluge of resignations.

He simply stated in a tweet, “And we just hit another all time high in Twitter usage…”

Twitter did not react to a request for comment after losing many members of its PR team.

