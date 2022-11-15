Twitter is removing “Tweeted by iPhone”

Twitter is getting rid of the “Tweeted by iPhone” label.

Elon Musk said it serves no purpose, so Twitter is dropping it.

There will be no more fun either as celebs may no longer pretend to use an iPhone.

The ‘Twitter for iPhone’ designation is going away, so celebs may pretend to prefer Android devices from their iPhones without getting the moniker. It’s hardly a huge shakeup, especially in comparison to things like the purchased verification badge and the large layoffs that have been announced.

But if we get rid of this tag, we’ll also lose the years’ worth of entertainment it provided.

Elon Musk added,“Literally no one even knows why we did that,”. while announcing the elimination of the label. While Trump is correct, this line does assist in identifying Twitter liars.

Samsung would cheer this line’s end. Samsung’s public relations have been shaky at best. Samsung’s marketing department once made the worst blunder possible when they tweeted from an iPhone to announce the Samsung Unpacked Event and disclose the amazing devices the business was planning to introduce. A “Tweeted by iPhone” label showed just below the tweet, which was incredibly embarrassing for Apple.

Remember when T-CEO Mobile’s was so enamoured with the Samsung Note 3 that no one believed him? Alicia, a Blackberry brand advocate, once tweeted from an iPhone and then claimed her account had been hijacked.

Huawei had Gal Godot give a speech promoting their phones, but it was a disaster. She removed her “Twitter from iPhone” post and replaced it with one made from an Android device.

This, after all, was just a joke. According to Elon Musk, though, this designation serves no purpose, so Twitter is dropping it. There will be no more fun either.

