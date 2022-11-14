Advertisement
Twitter staff must work 40 hours a week or lose their jobs

Twitter staff must work 40 hours a week or lose their jobs

Articles
Twitter staff must work 40 hours a week or lose their jobs

Twitter staff must work 40 hours a week or lose their jobs

  • Twitter staff told to work 40 hours per week in the office or face losing their jobs.
  • Spend From Home (WFH) will no longer be tolerated by new owner Elon Musk.
  • Staff told to return to Ireland by November 14 for remote work, says Musk.
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, wrote his staff for the first time to tell them that Spend From Home (WFH) would no longer be tolerated and they would be expected to work a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office.

Musk’s response came in the form of a tweet in response to a story that the billionaire businessman had ordered his Ireland staff to return to Dublin by November 14. The article quotes an email written by a Twitter contractor explaining the current difficulties of relocating to Dublin for remote work.

“This is in the middle of a housing crisis that Musk has absolutely no idea about, and it is almost impossible to move to Dublin so quickly. This is putting us under an intense amount of stress and uncertainty and unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it,” the worker wrote.

Such reports, according to the world’s richest man, are false.  “Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine,”  he tweeted on November 13.

In addition, Musk set the record straight about the speculation that the Twitter founder had given his blessing to WFH. Musk said, claiming that similar standards existed at his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

Billy Markus, who designed Dogecoin and goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, replied to Musk’s message and stated he believed overall productivity would be greater if everyone liked office life.

When he commuted to SF everyday before moving, he stated, “just wanted to throw out there, especially when I had to commute to SF daily before I moved (which was a 1-1.5 hour commute), that 2 days a week WFH woulda been a godsend (sic).”

