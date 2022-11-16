UAE consumers facing iPhone 14 shortages

Apple smartphone purchasers worldwide are experiencing delays.

Apple expects 30% fewer iPhone shipments in November.

However, it won’t affect UAE devotees.

Apple smartphone purchasers worldwide are experiencing delays in acquiring the most premium iPhone 14 models due to supply chain difficulties.

Apple expects 30% fewer iPhone shipments in November after a virus-blighted facility in China, but it won’t affect UAE devotees. Major shops have enough new luxury smartphone models to match demand.

“We have enough luxury iPhone 14 models in store, and all orders are being fulfilled,” states a big UAE telecom carrier.

Other vendors said iPhone 14 versions are popular, but stocks remain plentiful.

“Apple supply chain concerns and a 30% shortage in iPhone 14 production won’t affect the UAE due to available supplies. By November’s end, we’ll have another iPhone 14 shipment “anonymous store

Temporary supply issues

Apple warned last month about the drop in iPhone 14 manufacturing at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant owing to China’s zero-Covid-19 regulation, pushing some foreign enterprises to close local stores and lower predictions.

“Covid-19 limits have momentarily disrupted iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max assembly in Zhengzhou, China. The facility’s capacity is low. As we did during the Covid-19 outbreak, we prioritize worker health and safety “Apple newsroom.

“iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max remain popular. We now predict lesser iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments and lengthier wait times “addition

Troublesome Covid-19

The Zhengzhou plant employs about 200,000 people, but it won’t be able to work at full capacity due to Covid-related restrictions, causing supply chain issues for Apple’s latest premium smartphones globally.

Due to Zhengzhou’s inability to use its full production capacity, Trendforce lowered its iPhone shipment forecast for the October-December quarter by two to three million units, from 80 million.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is working with its supplier to restore to regular production levels while guaranteeing worker safety.

UAE orders will be on time

Both e& by etisalat and du, UAE telecom providers, confirmed iPhone 14 orders would be fulfilled on time.

“We’re excited for our consumers’ iPhone 14s. Du is devoted to on-time delivery and customer satisfaction “Khaleej Times, du spokeswoman.

Apple is the only smartphone manufacturer to post positive growth during the third quarter, when worldwide smartphone shipments fell 9.7% to 301.9 million units, according to International Data Corporation’s quarterly mobile phone tracker.

Counterpoint Research, based in Hong Kong, ranked Apple as having positive growth in the July-September quarter, with smartphone shipments up 1.7% to 48.8 million units from 48 million in the same quarter last year.

