Updated Google logo for Android phone’s home screen

Articles
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen

  • Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps.
  • Users have noticed the New Google Phone logo appearing on their home screens.
  • Web users will see the new logo animation as a splash screen before being directed to threads.
The human mind is restless and thrives on novel experiences, therefore change is inevitable. Alterations are required, whatever small or large they may be. With this in mind, Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps.

Over the past two weeks, users have noticed the New Google Phone logo appearing on their home screens, signalling the arrival of these updates. If you are on the beta version of the phone, you will see the updated branding.

The app is available in two different versions on APK Mirror. Both are available, but only one is compatible with Pixel devices. Since the updated logo has not yet been formally released, not all users can see it just yet, but that will change over time.

Regarding the Google Messages logo, web users will view the new logo animation as a splash screen before being directed to the threads. Even though this animation has been very well received, it is currently unavailable when accessed via a mobile app and will therefore require some additional time to be implemented.

These new logos are just the beginning, though; the firm plans to roll out a slew of other improvements to the messaging app that will make using it even more of a pleasure.

