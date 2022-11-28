Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
Vivo Drone Camera Phone

  • The Vivo Flying Camera Phone was shown off.
  • This is the first flying camera phone in the world.
  • It has a lot of great features inside
The Vivo Flying Camera Phone was shown off. This is the first flying camera phone in the world.

and it has a lot of great features. In Pakistan, it costs RS 207,999 to buy a Vivo Flying Camera Phone.

The Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone is another name for it.

In addition to the LED flashlight, it has four 200-megapixel cameras.

Drone enthusiasts want to get their hands on a Vivo drone camera phone with good specs, which costs Rs 207,999 in Pakistan.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is

Vivo Drone Camera Phone specifications

OS  

Android 12 OS

DIMENSION

147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm

WEIGHT 

228g

SIM 

Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G

COLOR 

N/A

CPU

N/A

BUILT-IN

128/256 GB

CARD

N/A

TECHNOLOGY 

N/A

SIZE

6.84  inches

RESOLUTION

1440 x 3100 Pixels

Protection

GRILLA GLASS 7

MAIN CAM

200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP

FRONT

64MP

BLUETOOTH

Yes v52

DATA

N/A

AUDIO

Loudspeaker, Handfree

CAPACITY   

Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh

