Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications

The Vivo Flying Camera Phone was shown off.

This is the first flying camera phone in the world.

It has a lot of great features inside

The Vivo Flying Camera Phone was shown off. This is the first flying camera phone in the world.

and it has a lot of great features. In Pakistan, it costs RS 207,999 to buy a Vivo Flying Camera Phone.

The Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone is another name for it.

In addition to the LED flashlight, it has four 200-megapixel cameras.

Drone enthusiasts want to get their hands on a Vivo drone camera phone with good specs, which costs Rs 207,999 in Pakistan.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is

Vivo Drone Camera Phone specifications

OS Android 12 OS DIMENSION 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm WEIGHT 228g SIM Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G COLOR N/A CPU N/A BUILT-IN 128/256 GB CARD N/A TECHNOLOGY N/A SIZE 6.84 inches RESOLUTION 1440 x 3100 Pixels Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 MAIN CAM 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP FRONT 64MP BLUETOOTH Yes v52 DATA N/A AUDIO Loudspeaker, Handfree CAPACITY Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh