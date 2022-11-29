Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo S1

Advertisement
  • The Vivo S1 has a 6.38 inches screen.
  • The phone will be run by a chip called the Helio P65
  • It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The smartphone Vivo S1 4GB will be available to buy. The phone will be run by a chip called the Helio P65, which was made by MediaTek.

The Vivo S1 4GB has 4GB of RAM. Many things can be done with RAM. The Vivo S1 4GB has less built-in storage than its predecessor, but it is still enough.

A microSD card can hold up to 256 gigabytes of data on the Samsung S1 4GB by Vivo.

The screen on the new Vivo 4GB phone is 6.38 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Also Read

Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y12 has two cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel...

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story