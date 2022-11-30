Advertisement
Articles
Vivo S16 price in Pakistan and features

  • Vivo S16 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Vivo S16 will soon be available for purchase in the market, the manufacturer Vivo intends to introduce the new S series in a number of nations, including Pakistan, according to recent sources.

The S16, Vivo’s entry-level model, has a lot to offer. The standout feature of this future top-of-the-line phone will be the front camera.

It boasts a front dual camera setup with a 44 MP + 8 MP sensor that produces excellent photographs and videos. On the back of the S16 are three cameras. Each one can shoot stunning images and HD films because to its 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP resolutions.

The large 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the Vivo S16 is attractive. The max brightness of this monitor is 1300 nits, and it features a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 HD Plus.

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 108,999/-

Vivo S16 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Orange gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 870 SoC
GPUAdreno 650
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
FrontDual 44 MP + 8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging

