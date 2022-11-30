Vivo S16 price in Pakistan and features

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Vivo S16 will soon be available for purchase in the market, the manufacturer Vivo intends to introduce the new S series in a number of nations, including Pakistan, according to recent sources.

The S16, Vivo’s entry-level model, has a lot to offer. The standout feature of this future top-of-the-line phone will be the front camera.

It boasts a front dual camera setup with a 44 MP + 8 MP sensor that produces excellent photographs and videos. On the back of the S16 are three cameras. Each one can shoot stunning images and HD films because to its 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP resolutions.

The large 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the Vivo S16 is attractive. The max brightness of this monitor is 1300 nits, and it features a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 HD Plus.

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 108,999/-

Vivo S16 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Orange gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.2Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 870 SoC GPU Adreno 650 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front Dual 44 MP + 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging

