Vivo V17 price in Pakistan with 4500 mAh

Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
The Vivo V17 Pro will have nearly the same specifications as its...
Vivo released V17 with fair price in Pakistan . This new series will debut in India and eventually go global. The Vivo V17 is the first smartphone in a series that will be released in phases.
When it launches, the Vivo V17’s attractive specs will make it a top choice. This is the first phone featuring two pop-up cameras. Snapdragon 675 will power Vivo V17.
This is a powerful mid-range chipset. The Vivo new V17’s system on chip has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which helps with multitasking. The phone has 256GB of storage.
The Vivo V17 solves the storage problem by offering a dedicated slot that supports external memory up to 256 GB. The new V17’s 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display has 1080 x 24000 pixels.
The phone’s rear has four cameras. The V17 will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third sensor, and a 2-megapixel fourth sensor.
The V17’s selfie camera has a single 32 MP lens, according to reports. V17 from Vivo is rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint reader to secure your data. 4500 mAh power the phone. Vivo V17 will rival Samsung.
The Vivo V17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Funtouch 9.2
|Dimensions
|159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54 mm
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Crystal Sky
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
