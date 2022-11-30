Vivo V17 price in Pakistan with 4500 mAh

Vivo V17 is the first smartphone in a series that will be released in phases

. V17 will have a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 24000 pixels.

The phone’s rear has four cameras, including a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Vivo released V17 with fair price in Pakistan . This new series will debut in India and eventually go global. The Vivo V17 is the first smartphone in a series that will be released in phases.

When it launches, the Vivo V17’s attractive specs will make it a top choice. This is the first phone featuring two pop-up cameras. Snapdragon 675 will power Vivo V17.

This is a powerful mid-range chipset. The Vivo new V17’s system on chip has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which helps with multitasking. The phone has 256GB of storage.

The Vivo V17 solves the storage problem by offering a dedicated slot that supports external memory up to 256 GB. The new V17’s 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display has 1080 x 24000 pixels.

The phone’s rear has four cameras. The V17 will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third sensor, and a 2-megapixel fourth sensor.

The V17’s selfie camera has a single 32 MP lens, according to reports. V17 from Vivo is rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint reader to secure your data. 4500 mAh power the phone. Vivo V17 will rival Samsung.

Vivo V17 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo V17 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54 mm Weight 176 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Crystal Sky Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

