Vivo V17 price in Pakistan with 4500 mAh

  • Vivo V17 is the first smartphone in a series that will be released in phases
  • . V17 will have a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 24000 pixels.
  • The phone’s rear has four cameras, including a 48-megapixel main sensor.
Vivo released V17 with fair price in Pakistan . This new series will debut in India and eventually go global. The Vivo V17 is the first smartphone in a series that will be released in phases.

When it launches, the Vivo V17’s attractive specs will make it a top choice. This is the first phone featuring two pop-up cameras. Snapdragon 675 will power Vivo V17.

This is a powerful mid-range chipset. The Vivo new V17’s system on chip has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which helps with multitasking. The phone has 256GB of storage.

The Vivo V17 solves the storage problem by offering a dedicated slot that supports external memory up to 256 GB. The new V17’s 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display has 1080 x 24000 pixels.

The phone’s rear has four cameras. The V17 will have a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third sensor, and a 2-megapixel fourth sensor.

The V17’s selfie camera has a single 32 MP lens, according to reports. V17 from Vivo is rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint reader to secure your data. 4500 mAh power the phone. Vivo V17 will rival Samsung.

Vivo V17 price in Pakistan

The  Vivo V17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo V17 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54 mm
Weight176 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Crystal Sky
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

