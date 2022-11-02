Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V17 Price in Pakistan with desirable features
Vivo introduced the V17 with affordable price in Pakistan. This is the...
Vivo unveiled the V17 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The Vivo V17 Pro will have nearly the same specifications as its predecessor, but it also adds a few noteworthy new features.
A recently leaked image shows off the back of Vivo’s upcoming V17 Pro smartphone in stunning detail. Both of these leaks suggest that the backs of these smartphones are equipped with four cameras.
All of the cameras are aimed straight up. Different from most other smartphones, the LED flash on the Vivo V17 Pro’s back camera is positioned dead centre, between the four lenses.
Although the Vivo V17 Pro is expected to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, rumours say that an under-display fingerprint scanner will be included to ensure the device’s maximum security.
The Vivo Pro’s front panel is dominated by a 6.44-inch, AMOLED screen that can render a maximum of 1080 x 2440 pixels in quality.
The next Vivo V17 Pro will have a bezel-less screen thanks to its pop-up camera. Device power will come from a Li-Po Nonremovable 4100 mAh battery.
This smartphone’s processor is the Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675. The Vivo V17 Pro will include 128 GB of built-in storage and 6 GB of RAM.
An slot is available to accommodate a microSD card with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Even more hues of the forthcoming V17 Pro have been shown in recent leaks.
The first version is dark blue, while the second is light blue with a pinkish tint at the bottom. This firm poses a serious challenge to Samsung.
The Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Funtouch 9.1
|Dimensions
|159 x 74.7 x 9.8 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Crystal Sky, Midnight Ocean
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Not yet confirmed
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 13 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|Dual Motorized pop-up camera: 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 8 MP, 17mm (ultrawide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
