Edition: English
Edition: English

Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

  • The Vivo V17 Pro will have nearly the same specifications as its predecessor;
  • This smartphone’s processor is the Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675.
  • Rumours say that an under-display fingerprint scanner will be included to ensure the device’s maximum security.
Vivo unveiled the V17 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The Vivo V17 Pro will have nearly the same specifications as its predecessor, but it also adds a few noteworthy new features.

A recently leaked image shows off the back of Vivo’s upcoming V17 Pro smartphone in stunning detail. Both of these leaks suggest that the backs of these smartphones are equipped with four cameras.

All of the cameras are aimed straight up. Different from most other smartphones, the LED flash on the Vivo V17 Pro’s back camera is positioned dead centre, between the four lenses.

Although the Vivo V17 Pro is expected to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, rumours say that an under-display fingerprint scanner will be included to ensure the device’s maximum security.

The Vivo Pro’s front panel is dominated by a 6.44-inch, AMOLED screen that can render a maximum of 1080 x 2440 pixels in quality.

The next Vivo V17 Pro will have a bezel-less screen thanks to its pop-up camera. Device power will come from a Li-Po Nonremovable 4100 mAh battery.

This smartphone’s processor is the Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675. The Vivo V17 Pro will include 128 GB of built-in storage and 6 GB of RAM.

An slot is available to accommodate a microSD card with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Even more hues of the forthcoming V17 Pro have been shown in recent leaks.

The first version is dark blue, while the second is light blue with a pinkish tint at the bottom. This firm poses a serious challenge to Samsung.

Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,999/-

Vivo V17 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.1
Dimensions159 x 74.7 x 9.8 mm
Weight201 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Crystal Sky, Midnight Ocean
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionNot yet confirmed
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 13 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
FrontDual Motorized pop-up camera: 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 8 MP, 17mm (ultrawide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

