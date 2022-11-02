Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

The Vivo V17 Pro will have nearly the same specifications as its predecessor;

Vivo unveiled the V17 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The Vivo V17 Pro will have nearly the same specifications as its predecessor, but it also adds a few noteworthy new features.

A recently leaked image shows off the back of Vivo’s upcoming V17 Pro smartphone in stunning detail. Both of these leaks suggest that the backs of these smartphones are equipped with four cameras.

All of the cameras are aimed straight up. Different from most other smartphones, the LED flash on the Vivo V17 Pro’s back camera is positioned dead centre, between the four lenses.

Although the Vivo V17 Pro is expected to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, rumours say that an under-display fingerprint scanner will be included to ensure the device’s maximum security.

The Vivo Pro’s front panel is dominated by a 6.44-inch, AMOLED screen that can render a maximum of 1080 x 2440 pixels in quality.

The next Vivo V17 Pro will have a bezel-less screen thanks to its pop-up camera. Device power will come from a Li-Po Nonremovable 4100 mAh battery.

This smartphone’s processor is the Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675. The Vivo V17 Pro will include 128 GB of built-in storage and 6 GB of RAM.

An slot is available to accommodate a microSD card with a maximum capacity of 256 GB. Even more hues of the forthcoming V17 Pro have been shown in recent leaks.

The first version is dark blue, while the second is light blue with a pinkish tint at the bottom. This firm poses a serious challenge to Samsung.

Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 66,999/-

Vivo V17 Pro specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Funtouch 9.1 Dimensions 159 x 74.7 x 9.8 mm Weight 201 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Crystal Sky, Midnight Ocean Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Not yet confirmed Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 13 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP , f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front Dual Motorized pop-up camera: 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 8 MP, 17mm (ultrawide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

