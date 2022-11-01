Advertisement
Vivo v20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo v20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Vivo v20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo v20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Vivo v20 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo V20 is available in the market, on the front’s left side are two cameras for the Vivo V20. The selfie camera is 44MP.

The Vivo V20 runs on the Snapdragon 720G CPU.

Additionally, it contains a microSD card with 128GB of additional storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone’s 4,000 mAh battery powers it.

A fingerprint scanner is located on the front of the phone, below the 6.44-inch OLED display. An f/2.0 lens is on the 44MP camera in the “waterdrop notch.”

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs.  37,999 – 44,999/-

Vivo V20 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Also Read

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and features. Vivo Y31 is currently available...

