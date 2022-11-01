Vivo v20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo v20 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo V20 is available in the market, on the front’s left side are two cameras for the Vivo V20. The selfie camera is 44MP.

The Vivo V20 runs on the Snapdragon 720G CPU.

Additionally, it contains a microSD card with 128GB of additional storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone’s 4,000 mAh battery powers it.

A fingerprint scanner is located on the front of the phone, below the 6.44-inch OLED display. An f/2.0 lens is on the 44MP camera in the “waterdrop notch.”

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 37,999 – 44,999/-

Vivo V20 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features HDR10 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

