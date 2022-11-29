Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo V21 is available on the market right now.

Vivo V21 comes with an AMOLED capacitive touch screen.

The Vivo V21 comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Vivo V21 is available on the market right now. The Vivo V21 comes with an AMOLED capacitive touch screen. The screen measures 6.44 inches and has a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The processor in the Vivo V21 has eight cores and runs at 2.4 GHz. It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset.

Inside the new Vivo V21, there is a lot of room for storage. The owner of this smartphone will be able to save a huge amount of data for later use because it has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. V21 has a special place where a lot of information can be kept.

Also Read Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & specifications The features on the Tecno Spark 6 phone are the best The...

The Vivo V21 comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is

Vivo V21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm Weight 176 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min