Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo V21

  • Vivo V21 is available on the market right now.
  • Vivo V21 comes with an AMOLED capacitive touch screen.
  • The Vivo V21 comes with a 4000 mAh battery.
Vivo V21 is available on the market right now. The Vivo V21 comes with an AMOLED capacitive touch screen. The screen measures 6.44 inches and has a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The processor in the Vivo V21 has eight cores and runs at 2.4 GHz. It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset.

Inside the new Vivo V21, there is a lot of room for storage. The owner of this smartphone will be able to save a huge amount of data for later use because it has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. V21 has a special place where a lot of information can be kept.

The Vivo V21 comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is

Vivo V21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight176 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
 – Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min
