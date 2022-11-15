Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo V21 has a 6.44-inches screen.

The octa-core processor in the Vivo V21 runs at 2.4 GHz.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Vivo V21 has smart technology that is on the market right now.

It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. The screen on the Vivo V21 is an AMOLED that works with touch.

The resolution of the phone’s 6.44-inch screen is 1080 x 2400. The Vivo Sharp V21 has 8 GB of RAM. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

