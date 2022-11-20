Advertisement
Edition: English
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Vivo V21

  • The Vivo V21 has a 6.44 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
  • The Vivo V21 has 8 GB of RAM.
The Vivo V21 has smart technology that is on the market right now. The octa-core processor in the Vivo V21 runs at 2.4 GHz.

It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. The screen on the Vivo V21 is an AMOLED that works with touch.

The resolution of the phone’s 6.44-inch screen is 1080 x 2400. The Vivo Sharp V21 has 8 GB of RAM. A 4000 mAh battery gives the phone its power.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo v21 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight176 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
