Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo V23 series will be available in a Pro form in the market. Due to its 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 chipset, the Vivo V23 Pro is incredibly fast.

The smartphone’s 6.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen will have a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 398 PPI.

Advertisement

The Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and 90Hz frame rate will provide a wonderful user experience. Screen damage is prevented using Schott Xensation Glass.

In comparison to the 128GB internal storage, which is combined with 8GB RAM, the 256GB internal storage will have 12GB RAM. Two memory options are available.

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 92,999/-

Vivo v23 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Î±), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51 inches screen. The phone has a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story