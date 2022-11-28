Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo 23 Pro is available on the market. The MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 chipset and 3.0 GHz Octa-core processor in the Vivo V23 Pro make it very fast.
The AMOLED screen on the phone is 6.56 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 398 PPI.
The Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and 90Hz frame rate make for a great experience for the user. The screen is protected from damage by Schott Xensation Glass.
The 256GB internal storage comes with 12GB of RAM, while the 128GB internal storage comes with 8GB of RAM. It has two ways to store memory.
Vivo v23 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 92,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Î±), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
