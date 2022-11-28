Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23 Pro

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.56-inches screen.
  • It has two ways to store memory – 128GB and 256GB – and both come with 8GB of RAM.
  • The phone also has a 90Hz frame rate and is protected from damage by Schott Xensation Glass.
Advertisement

The Vivo 23 Pro is available on the market. The MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 chipset and 3.0 GHz Octa-core processor in the Vivo V23 Pro make it very fast.

The AMOLED screen on the phone is 6.56 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a pixel density of 398 PPI.

The Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and 90Hz frame rate make for a great experience for the user. The screen is protected from damage by Schott Xensation Glass.

The 256GB internal storage comes with 12GB of RAM, while the 128GB internal storage comes with 8GB of RAM. It has two ways to store memory.

Also Read

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y21 is a smartphone that will be priced in the...

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo v23 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 92,999/-

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Î±), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story