Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo smartphone V23e is currently available in the market, the phone is equipped with a Mediatek MT6765 Helio G96 (12nm) chipset, which houses an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz.

An IPS LCD capacitive touch screen is used on the Vivo V23e. The 6.44-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

The V23e has three cameras on its back.

The phone has a 64 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel backup sensor.

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23e Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
