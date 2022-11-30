Vivo V23e price in Pakistan with powerful GPU

Good tech Vivo will debut V23e soon. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is releasing a new V21 model. The new series will replace the V21 series debuted this year.

The new phone is Vivo V23e. The new smartphone will be powered on Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm). The phone with this CPU will perform well. Vivo V23e sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has a 6.44-inch display and a mid-range GPU (Mali-G57 MC2). Vivo V23e will boast an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel, the most powerful on the market.

Display resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is greatest in class. Vivo sharp V23e has 8 GB of RAM. RAM is high-end, ensuring great performance.

It has enough storage to hold future files. The V23e offers 128GB of internal storage. Future smartphones will run Android 11.

Triple Cameras are on the V23e’s back. The main sensor is 64 megapixels and the secondary is 8 megapixels. Third will be V23e 2 megapixels.

The smartphone’s selfie camera boasts a 50-megapixel single lens, according to reports. The V23e incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor to secure your data.

The Vivo V23e’s battery is huge. Li-Po Non-removable 4,050 mAh battery provides considerable backup time and 44W quick charging. Now Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23e specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

