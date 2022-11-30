Vivo V23e price in Pakistan with powerful GPU

Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & special price
Lenovo released S5 with fair price. At this time it is also...
Good tech Vivo will debut V23e soon. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is releasing a new V21 model. The new series will replace the V21 series debuted this year.
The new phone is Vivo V23e. The new smartphone will be powered on Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm). The phone with this CPU will perform well. Vivo V23e sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
The phone has a 6.44-inch display and a mid-range GPU (Mali-G57 MC2). Vivo V23e will boast an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel, the most powerful on the market.
Display resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is greatest in class. Vivo sharp V23e has 8 GB of RAM. RAM is high-end, ensuring great performance.
It has enough storage to hold future files. The V23e offers 128GB of internal storage. Future smartphones will run Android 11.
Triple Cameras are on the V23e’s back. The main sensor is 64 megapixels and the secondary is 8 megapixels. Third will be V23e 2 megapixels.
The smartphone’s selfie camera boasts a 50-megapixel single lens, according to reports. The V23e incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor to secure your data.
The Vivo V23e’s battery is huge. Li-Po Non-removable 4,050 mAh battery provides considerable backup time and 44W quick charging. Now Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy Vivo V23e.
The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.