Vivo V23e price in Pakistan with powerful GPU

Good tech Vivo will debut V23e soon. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is releasing a new V21 model. The new series will replace the V21 series debuted this year.

The new phone is Vivo V23e. The new smartphone will be powered on Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm). The phone with this CPU will perform well. Vivo V23e sports a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has a 6.44-inch display and a mid-range GPU (Mali-G57 MC2). Vivo V23e will boast an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel, the most powerful on the market.

Display resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is greatest in class. Vivo sharp V23e has 8 GB of RAM. RAM is high-end, ensuring great performance.

It has enough storage to hold future files. The V23e offers 128GB of internal storage. Future smartphones will run Android 11.

Triple Cameras are on the V23e’s back. The main sensor is 64 megapixels and the secondary is 8 megapixels. Third will be V23e 2 megapixels.

The smartphone’s selfie camera boasts a 50-megapixel single lens, according to reports. The V23e incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor to secure your data.

The Vivo V23e’s battery is huge. Li-Po Non-removable 4,050 mAh battery provides considerable backup time and 44W quick charging. Now Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23e specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

