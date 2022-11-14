Vivo v26 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v26 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.
In Pakistan, Vivo presented the brand-new Vivo V26 Pro at a competitive price. The smartphone’s specs are incredible. Those in the middle class may buy a smartphone with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM.
You might be able to perform tasks like playing games, listening to music, watching movies, and other activities on the Android v12-powered Vivo V26 Pro without being concerned about running out of juice.
Advertisement
There is only one back camera on the Vivo smartphone. There are 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras available for taking lifelike pictures. A 32 MP selfie camera is included with the Vivo V26 Pro.
You may play games and watch movies on the 6.7-inch (17.02 cm), 1080 x 2400-pixel Vivo V26 Pro display. For efficient multitasking, the Vivo V26 Pro might also contain an Octa core (3.05 GHz Single Core Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz Tri Core Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz Quad Core Cortex A510).