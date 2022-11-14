Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo v26 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v26 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo v26 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo v26 Pro Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Vivo v26 Pro Price in Pakistan and specifications.

In Pakistan, Vivo presented the brand-new Vivo V26 Pro at a competitive price. The smartphone’s specs are incredible. Those in the middle class may buy a smartphone with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM.

You might be able to perform tasks like playing games, listening to music, watching movies, and other activities on the Android v12-powered Vivo V26 Pro without being concerned about running out of juice.

Advertisement

There is only one back camera on the Vivo smartphone. There are 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras available for taking lifelike pictures. A 32 MP selfie camera is included with the Vivo V26 Pro.

You may play games and watch movies on the 6.7-inch (17.02 cm), 1080 x 2400-pixel Vivo V26 Pro display. For efficient multitasking, the Vivo V26 Pro might also contain an Octa core (3.05 GHz Single Core Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz Tri Core Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz Quad Core Cortex A510).

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-

Vivo V26 Pro Specifications

Advertisement
BrandVivo
ModelV26 Pro
Operating SystemAndroid v12
Sim SlotsDual SIM, GSM+GSM
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
Fingerprint SensorYes
Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera32 MP
Advertisement
Design (1)
ColoursBlack, Gold
Advertisement
Display (8)
Advertisement
Screen Size6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
Aspect Ratio20:9
Bezelless DisplayYes, with punch-hole display
Pixel Density393 ppi
Display TypeAMOLED
Refresh Rate120 Hz
Touch ScreenYes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Performance (5)
Advertisement
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000
ProcessorOcta core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Architecture64 bit
GraphicsMali-G710 MP10
Ram12 GB
Advertisement
Storage (1)
Advertisement
Internal Memory256 GB
Advertisement
Camera (10)
Advertisement
Camera SetupSingle
Resolution64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP
Auto FocusYes
FlashYes, LED Flash
Image Resolution9000 x 7000 Pixels
SettingsExposure compensation, ISO control
Shooting ModesContinuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Camera FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Video RecordingYes
Front Camera Resolution32 MP, Primary Camera
Advertisement
Battery (4)
Advertisement
Capacity4800 mAh
TypeLi-Polymer
Quick ChargingYes, Fast, 100W
Usb TypecYes
Advertisement
Network Connectivity (11)
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network Support5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
VolteYes
Sim 14G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Sim 24G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Wifi802.11, b/g/n
Wifi FeaturesMobile Hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3
Gpswith A-GPS, Glonass
NfcYes
Usb ConnectivityMass storage device, USB charging
Advertisement
Multimedia (2)
Advertisement
LoudspeakerYes
Audio JackUSB Type-C
Special Features (3)
Advertisement
Fingerprint SensorYes
Fingerprint Sensor PositionOn-Screen
Other SensorsLight sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Advertisement
Warranty (1)
Advertisement
Warranty1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Also Read

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nokia G11 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Nokia G11 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & Features
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 10i price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 10i price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & Features
Elon Musk, U.S. discussed Starlink in Ukraine, Blinken says
Elon Musk, U.S. discussed Starlink in Ukraine, Blinken says
Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story