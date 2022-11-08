Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V27 series will be launched in the coming months of 2023.

The phone has a 6.4-inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery. Advertisement

Vivo is getting ready to launch the V27 as soon as possible. Because the V25 series, which came out in August and was a big hit, was such a success, the company is now launching the brand-new V27 series both locally and around the world.

According to the most recent news release, the company will start this new series in the coming months of 2023.

The new Vivo V27 has several features. It has a large 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a waterdrop notch. To improve the user interface, a PowerVR B-Series GPU provides HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Also Read Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of...

Advertisement

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan