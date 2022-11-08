Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo is getting ready to launch the V27 as soon as possible. Because the V25 series, which came out in August and was a big hit, was such a success, the company is now launching the brand-new V27 series both locally and around the world.
According to the most recent news release, the company will start this new series in the coming months of 2023.
The new Vivo V27 has several features. It has a large 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a waterdrop notch. To improve the user interface, a PowerVR B-Series GPU provides HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels.
The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 89,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|GPU
|PowerVR B-Series
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W
