Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Vivo V27 series will be launched in the coming months of 2023.
  • The phone has a 6.4-inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.
Vivo is getting ready to launch the V27 as soon as possible. Because the V25 series, which came out in August and was a big hit, was such a success, the company is now launching the brand-new V27 series both locally and around the world.

According to the most recent news release, the company will start this new series in the coming months of 2023.

The new Vivo V27 has several features. It has a large 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a waterdrop notch. To improve the user interface, a PowerVR B-Series GPU provides HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo V27 specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 930
GPUPowerVR B-Series
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsColor changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast charging 67W
