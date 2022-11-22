Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo will soon put out the X80 Lite, a phone that will compete with others on the market. Vivo may make other versions of the X80, but this is the Lite Series X version.
The Vivo X80 Lite will be the next phone in the X series to do well when it comes out.
With the Vivo X80 Lite, the company will show us more up-to-date specs and features.
The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It’s 90Hz. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery gives it power.
Because it has an Octa-Core Processor and a Dimensity 900 Chipset, the Vivo X80 Lite is faster.
Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, HDR)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel color, Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
