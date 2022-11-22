Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo will release the X80 Lite, a competitive phone.

When it’s released, the Vivo X80 Lite will do well.

Vivo X80 Lite will have updated specs and features.

Advertisement

Vivo will soon put out the X80 Lite, a phone that will compete with others on the market. Vivo may make other versions of the X80, but this is the Lite Series X version.

The Vivo X80 Lite will be the next phone in the X series to do well when it comes out.

With the Vivo X80 Lite, the company will show us more up-to-date specs and features.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan & specifications Redmi K60 will be released soon by Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Redmi K60...

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It’s 90Hz. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery gives it power.

Because it has an Octa-Core Processor and a Dimensity 900 Chipset, the Vivo X80 Lite is faster.

Advertisement

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X80 Lite specifications