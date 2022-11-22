Advertisement
Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications





  • Vivo will release the X80 Lite, a competitive phone.
  • When it’s released, the Vivo X80 Lite will do well.
  • Vivo X80 Lite will have updated specs and features.
Vivo will soon put out the X80 Lite, a phone that will compete with others on the market. Vivo may make other versions of the X80, but this is the Lite Series X version.

The Vivo X80 Lite will be the next phone in the X series to do well when it comes out.

With the Vivo X80 Lite, the company will show us more up-to-date specs and features.

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It’s 90Hz. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery gives it power.

Because it has an Octa-Core Processor and a Dimensity 900 Chipset, the Vivo X80 Lite is faster.

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X80 Lite  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDiamond Black, Sunrise Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, HDR)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel color, Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

 

