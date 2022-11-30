Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Features

Advertisement
  • The screen on the Vivo X80 will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, which is full HD.
  • There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone.
  • The smartphone X80 will have a main sensor with 50 megapixels, 12 megapixels, and 12 megapixels.
Advertisement

The Chinese company is making a new phone line to replace the Vivo X70 series, which came out a few months ago. Now, the company is coming out with a new line of phones called Vivo X80.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The screen on the Vivo X80 will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, which is full HD. Also, Android 12 is the name of the newest operating system.

There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone. The smartphone X80 will have a main sensor with 50 megapixels, 12 megapixels, and 12 megapixels. The 32-megapixel selfie camera on this phone will make it easier and more fun to take selfies with this new X80.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAH.

Also Read

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available in market at fair price. On...

Advertisement

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999/-

Vivo X80 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.95 x 75.23 x 8.30mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsUrban Blue, Cosmic Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR, 1500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM), UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93″, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioDual stereo Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back or Eco leather back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 50% in 11 min

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story