Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Features

The Chinese company is making a new phone line to replace the Vivo X70 series, which came out a few months ago. Now, the company is coming out with a new line of phones called Vivo X80.
The phone will be run by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.
The screen on the Vivo X80 will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, which is full HD. Also, Android 12 is the name of the newest operating system.
There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone. The smartphone X80 will have a main sensor with 50 megapixels, 12 megapixels, and 12 megapixels. The 32-megapixel selfie camera on this phone will make it easier and more fun to take selfies with this new X80.
The phone is powered by a 4500 mAH.
Vivo X80 price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.95 x 75.23 x 8.30mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Urban Blue, Cosmic Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR, 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM), UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93″, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Dual stereo Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back or Eco leather back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 50% in 11 min
