Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Features

The Chinese company is making a new phone line to replace the Vivo X70 series, which came out a few months ago. Now, the company is coming out with a new line of phones called Vivo X80.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The screen on the Vivo X80 will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, which is full HD. Also, Android 12 is the name of the newest operating system.

There is a Triple Camera set up on the back of the phone. The smartphone X80 will have a main sensor with 50 megapixels, 12 megapixels, and 12 megapixels. The 32-megapixel selfie camera on this phone will make it easier and more fun to take selfies with this new X80.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAH.

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999/-

Vivo X80 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.95 x 75.23 x 8.30mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Urban Blue, Cosmic Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm ) GPU Mali-G710 MC10 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR, 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM), UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93″, AF, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics , Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Dual stereo Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back or Eco leather back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 50% in 11 min