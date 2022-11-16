Advertisement
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo X90

  • Vivo X90 could have an AMOLED screen and curved edges.
  • The phone could have UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Vivo, a Chinese company, showed off its new X90 series. After the X80 series, which came out a few months ago and was a big hit, the company is going to release the latest smartphones in the Series X.

There will be different storage options for this series, and today we’ll talk about the Vivo X90, which is the base option.

The latest rumours say that the upcoming flagship could have an AMOLED screen and curved edges.

Vivo’s X90 will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or a new flagship processor. The new X90 may have a Vivo V2 ISP chip.

The phone could have UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM. The phone is powered by a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh.

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 174,999/-

Vivo X90 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.05Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893
GPUMali-G710 MP10
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~390 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 100W
