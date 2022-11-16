Vivo X90 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo X90 could have an AMOLED screen and curved edges.

The phone could have UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery. Advertisement

Vivo, a Chinese company, showed off its new X90 series. After the X80 series, which came out a few months ago and was a big hit, the company is going to release the latest smartphones in the Series X.

There will be different storage options for this series, and today we’ll talk about the Vivo X90, which is the base option.

The latest rumours say that the upcoming flagship could have an AMOLED screen and curved edges.

Vivo’s X90 will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or a new flagship processor. The new X90 may have a Vivo V2 ISP chip.

The phone could have UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM. The phone is powered by a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh.

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specifications The Vivo Y15 has a 6.35-inch screen The phone is powered by...

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 174,999/-

Vivo X90 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.05Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 GPU Mali-G710 MP10 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~390 PPI) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 100W