Vivo X90 Price in Pakistan with 4500 mAh battery

Vivo, has introduced X90 with affordable price in Pakistan. The business is set to release new smartphones in the series X, following the X80 series’ popularity, which was released a few months ago.

The Vivo X90 is the entry-level model in this series, and we’ll be discussing its features and specifications in this article. We’ll begin by looking at the phone’s features and specs. According to the most recent rumours, the future flagship would include a curved display and an AMOLED screen.

You should expect to find either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the next flagship density processor in the Vivo X90. In addition, the new X90 probably employs a Vivo V2 ISP chip. It’s possible that the phone will include UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM. In addition, the X90 likely comes with a 4500 mAh battery and supports super rapid charging, allowing customers to top off their batteries in a matter of minutes.

It is anticipated that the device’s optics will consist of a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 12 megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. According to the renowned tipster Assen, the Vivo Sharp X90 series will be the company’s next significant release.

In addition, he mentioned that the X90 series would be introduced in December. The new X90 is Vivo’s flagship smartphone, and the company hopes to dominate domestic markets by providing consumers with superior options.

Although it has not been officially announced, this smartphone is rumored to be released somewhere between December and 2023. When Vivo unveils the X90, it may give Samsung and other smartphone makers a run for their money.

Vivo X90 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 156,999/-

Vivo X90 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.05Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893
GPUMali-G710 MP10
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~390 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 100W

Also Read

Vivo V23 & V23 Pro Hands-On: Color-changing back and 50MP selfie camera
Vivo V23 & V23 Pro Hands-On: Color-changing back and 50MP selfie camera

Vivo V23 & V23 Pro : The Vivo V series is best...

