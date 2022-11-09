Vivo X90 Price in Pakistan with 4500 mAh battery

Vivo has introduced X90 with affordable price in Pakistan.

The company is set to release new smartphones in the series X.

According to tipster Assen, the Vivo Sharp X90 series will be the company’s next significant release.

The Vivo X90 is the entry-level model in this series, and we'll be discussing its features and specifications in this article. We'll begin by looking at the phone's features and specs.

The Vivo X90 is the entry-level model in this series, and we’ll be discussing its features and specifications in this article. We’ll begin by looking at the phone’s features and specs. According to the most recent rumours, the future flagship would include a curved display and an AMOLED screen.

You should expect to find either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the next flagship density processor in the Vivo X90. In addition, the new X90 probably employs a Vivo V2 ISP chip. It’s possible that the phone will include UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM. In addition, the X90 likely comes with a 4500 mAh battery and supports super rapid charging, allowing customers to top off their batteries in a matter of minutes.

It is anticipated that the device's optics will consist of a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 12 megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom.

In addition, he mentioned that the X90 series would be introduced in December. The new X90 is Vivo’s flagship smartphone, and the company hopes to dominate domestic markets by providing consumers with superior options.

Although it has not been officially announced, this smartphone is rumored to be released somewhere between December and 2023. When Vivo unveils the X90, it may give Samsung and other smartphone makers a run for their money.

Vivo X90 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 156,999/-

Vivo X90 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.05Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 GPU Mali-G710 MP10 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~390 PPI) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame , Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 100W

