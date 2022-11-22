Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
The X90 Pro series from Vivo is about to come out, and it will include a Plus model. Let’s talk about this now. The first model in this line will be Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus.
The Series X, which is the most expensive model, will have more futuristic features than the other models.
Let’s talk about the Pro Plus model of the Vivo X90 after we’ve looked at the base model. Here are the most recent rumors about this top-of-the-line model.
The first and most obvious new feature of the X90 Pro Plus is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is the company’s future high-end SoC. To run this beast well, it should have more power than ever.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|1-inch camera sensor, + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
