Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo X90 Pro Plus

  • Vivo’s X90 Pro line includes a Plus model.
  • The first model in this line will be Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus.
  • After looking at the base model, let’s discuss the Pro Plus model.
The X90 Pro series from Vivo is about to come out, and it will include a Plus model. Let’s talk about this now. The first model in this line will be Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus.

The Series X, which is the most expensive model, will have more futuristic features than the other models.

Let’s talk about the Pro Plus model of the Vivo X90 after we’ve looked at the base model. Here are the most recent rumors about this top-of-the-line model.

The first and most obvious new feature of the X90 Pro Plus is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is the company’s future high-end SoC. To run this beast well, it should have more power than ever.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-

Vivo X90 Pro Plus specifications

 

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMain1-inch camera sensor, + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
