Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo’s X90 Pro line includes a Plus model.

The first model in this line will be Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus.

After looking at the base model, let’s discuss the Pro Plus model.

The X90 Pro series from Vivo is about to come out, and it will include a Plus model. Let’s talk about this now. The first model in this line will be Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus.

The Series X, which is the most expensive model, will have more futuristic features than the other models.

Let’s talk about the Pro Plus model of the Vivo X90 after we’ve looked at the base model. Here are the most recent rumors about this top-of-the-line model.

The first and most obvious new feature of the X90 Pro Plus is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is the company’s future high-end SoC. To run this beast well, it should have more power than ever.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-

Vivo X90 Pro Plus specifications