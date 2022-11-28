Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price.

The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price. Leaks and news stories have given us information about Vivo’s Y02 smartphone.

Based on this research, this smartphone might have a capacitive touchscreen that is 6.51 inches and has 720 x 1600 pixels. The Y02 has an octa-core CPU and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which makes it a smartphone that won’t break the bank. There is a slot for a 1TB memory card in the Vivo Y02.

On the back of this phone, there could be an 8 MP camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP camera for taking beautiful selfies.

The 5000 mAh battery in the Vivo Y02 can keep it running all day on a single charge. It can take minutes to charge at 10W.

The Vivo Y02 going to be the best phone on the market. The Vivo Y02 competes with Samsung and other companies that make very cheap smartphones.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Vivo Y02 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 Go edition Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W