Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price. Leaks and news stories have given us information about Vivo’s Y02 smartphone.
Based on this research, this smartphone might have a capacitive touchscreen that is 6.51 inches and has 720 x 1600 pixels. The Y02 has an octa-core CPU and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.
It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which makes it a smartphone that won’t break the bank. There is a slot for a 1TB memory card in the Vivo Y02.
On the back of this phone, there could be an 8 MP camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP camera for taking beautiful selfies.
The 5000 mAh battery in the Vivo Y02 can keep it running all day on a single charge. It can take minutes to charge at 10W.
The Vivo Y02 going to be the best phone on the market. The Vivo Y02 competes with Samsung and other companies that make very cheap smartphones.
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|Dimensions
|164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
