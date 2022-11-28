Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price.
  • The Y02 has an octa-core CPU and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.
  • The Y02 comes with big battery of 5000 mAh.
The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price. Leaks and news stories have given us information about Vivo’s Y02 smartphone.

Based on this research, this smartphone might have a capacitive touchscreen that is 6.51 inches and has 720 x 1600 pixels. The Y02 has an octa-core CPU and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which makes it a smartphone that won’t break the bank. There is a slot for a 1TB memory card in the Vivo Y02.

On the back of this phone, there could be an 8 MP camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP camera for taking beautiful selfies.

The 5000 mAh battery in the Vivo Y02 can keep it running all day on a single charge. It can take minutes to charge at 10W.

The Vivo Y02 going to be the best phone on the market. The Vivo Y02 competes with Samsung and other companies that make very cheap smartphones.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 24,999/-

Vivo Y02 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 Go edition
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P22
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
