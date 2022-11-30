Advertisement
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and specs

  • Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price. We got to know details regarding Vivo’s Y02 smartphone from leaks and news reports.

According to this study, this smartphone may have a 6.51-inch capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Y02 has a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and an octa-core CPU.

It is a budget-friendly smartphone because it contains 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM. The Vivo Y02 has a slot for a 1TB memory card.

A 5 MP camera for taking stunning selfies and an 8 MP camera with an LED flash could be found on the back of this phone.

The Vivo Y02’s 5000 mAh battery can power it for the entire day on a single charge. At 10W, the charging process can take minutes.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Vivo Y02 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 Go edition
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P22
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
