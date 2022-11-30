Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and specs

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price. We got to know details regarding Vivo’s Y02 smartphone from leaks and news reports.

According to this study, this smartphone may have a 6.51-inch capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Y02 has a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and an octa-core CPU.

Advertisement

It is a budget-friendly smartphone because it contains 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM. The Vivo Y02 has a slot for a 1TB memory card.

A 5 MP camera for taking stunning selfies and an 8 MP camera with an LED flash could be found on the back of this phone.

The Vivo Y02’s 5000 mAh battery can power it for the entire day on a single charge. At 10W, the charging process can take minutes.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Vivo Y02 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 Go edition Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read Vivo S16 price in Pakistan and features Vivo S16 price in Pakistan and specifications. The Vivo S16 will soon...