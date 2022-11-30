Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan and specs

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan and features
The Vivo Y02 has recently been launched in Pakistan at a fair price. We got to know details regarding Vivo’s Y02 smartphone from leaks and news reports.
According to this study, this smartphone may have a 6.51-inch capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Y02 has a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and an octa-core CPU.
It is a budget-friendly smartphone because it contains 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM. The Vivo Y02 has a slot for a 1TB memory card.
A 5 MP camera for taking stunning selfies and an 8 MP camera with an LED flash could be found on the back of this phone.
The Vivo Y02’s 5000 mAh battery can power it for the entire day on a single charge. At 10W, the charging process can take minutes.
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|Dimensions
|164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
