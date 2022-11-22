Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification
Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y02s. Y-series smartphone development is underway. Vivo Y02s is...
Vivo will launch Y02 locally with fair price in Pakistan. We’ve gathered information on Vivo’s Y02 smartphone through leaks and news stories.
According to this research, this smartphone may have a 6.51-inch capacitive touchscreen with 720 x 1600 pixels. Y02 has MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and Octa Core CPU.
It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, making it a budget-friendly smartphone. The Vivo Y02 has a 1TB memory card slot.
This smartphone could include an 8 MP camera with LED flash on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front for shooting gorgeous selfies.
The Vivo Y02’s 5000 mAh battery will last all day on a single charge. It can be charged at 10W in minutes. Vivo’s Y02 aims to dominate the market. The Y02 by Vivo competes with Samsung and other ultra-affordable smartphone companies.
The Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|Dimensions
|164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
