Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y02

  • Vivo Y02 may have a 6.51-inch capacitive touchscreen with 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • Y02 has MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and Octa Core CPU.
  • It could include an 8 MP camera with LED flash on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera.
Vivo will launch Y02 locally with fair price in Pakistan. We’ve gathered information on Vivo’s Y02 smartphone through leaks and news stories.

According to this research, this smartphone may have a 6.51-inch capacitive touchscreen with 720 x 1600 pixels. Y02 has MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and Octa Core CPU.

It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, making it a budget-friendly smartphone. The Vivo Y02 has a 1TB memory card slot.

This smartphone could include an 8 MP camera with LED flash on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front for shooting gorgeous selfies.

The Vivo Y02’s 5000 mAh battery will last all day on a single charge. It can be charged at 10W in minutes. Vivo’s Y02 aims to dominate the market. The Y02 by Vivo competes with Samsung and other ultra-affordable smartphone companies.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Vivo Y02 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 Go edition
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P22
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
