Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo will launch Y02 locally with fair price in Pakistan. We’ve gathered information on Vivo’s Y02 smartphone through leaks and news stories.

According to this research, this smartphone may have a 6.51-inch capacitive touchscreen with 720 x 1600 pixels. Y02 has MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and Octa Core CPU.

It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, making it a budget-friendly smartphone. The Vivo Y02 has a 1TB memory card slot.

This smartphone could include an 8 MP camera with LED flash on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front for shooting gorgeous selfies.

The Vivo Y02’s 5000 mAh battery will last all day on a single charge. It can be charged at 10W in minutes. Vivo’s Y02 aims to dominate the market. The Y02 by Vivo competes with Samsung and other ultra-affordable smartphone companies.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Vivo Y02 specs

Build OS Android 12 Go edition Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

