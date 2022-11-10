Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specifications.

The brand-new Vivo Y02s phone is affordable, the Y-series of smartphones are currently in production.

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which has been made available by a number of firms, will power the following phone. The Octa-Core processor in the Vivo Y02s runs at 2.0 GHz.

The GPU on this phone is the PowerVR GE8320. The Vivo Y02s’ 6.51-inch display have a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

People enjoy the large screen, capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD. Vivo Y02s, a quick smartphone, has 3GB of RAM.

The phone can keep future data thanks to its 64GB of internal storage. MicroSD card is included with the Vivo Y02s. One rear camera is there on this phone. 8 megapixel camera on a smartphone.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Vivo Y02s specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

