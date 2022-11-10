Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs
The brand-new Vivo Y02s phone is affordable, the Y-series of smartphones are currently in production.
The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which has been made available by a number of firms, will power the following phone. The Octa-Core processor in the Vivo Y02s runs at 2.0 GHz.
The GPU on this phone is the PowerVR GE8320. The Vivo Y02s’ 6.51-inch display have a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
People enjoy the large screen, capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD. Vivo Y02s, a quick smartphone, has 3GB of RAM.
The phone can keep future data thanks to its 64GB of internal storage. MicroSD card is included with the Vivo Y02s. One rear camera is there on this phone. 8 megapixel camera on a smartphone.
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
