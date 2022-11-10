Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and Features

  • Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specifications.

The brand-new Vivo Y02s phone is affordable, the Y-series of smartphones are currently in production.

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which has been made available by a number of firms, will power the following phone. The Octa-Core processor in the Vivo Y02s runs at 2.0 GHz.

The GPU on this phone is the PowerVR GE8320. The Vivo Y02s’ 6.51-inch display have a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

People enjoy the large screen, capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD. Vivo Y02s, a quick smartphone, has 3GB of RAM.

The phone can keep future data thanks to its 64GB of internal storage. MicroSD card is included with the Vivo Y02s. One rear camera is there on this phone. 8 megapixel camera on a smartphone.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Vivo Y02s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo y31 Price in Pakistan and features. Vivo Y31 is currently available...

