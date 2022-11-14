Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

The phone has 64 GB of storage built-in and comes with a MicroSD card built in.

It has one camera on the back, an 8-megapixel camera.

The brand-new Vivo Y02s phone is affordable, and the Y-series of smartphones are currently being made.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which has been made available by a number of companies. The processor in the Vivo Y02s has an octa-core and runs at 2.0 GHz.

The PowerVR GE8320 is the GPU in this phone. The screen on the Vivo Y02s is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

People like the capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD and the big screen. The Vivo Y02s is a fast phone that has 3 GB of RAM.

The phone has 64 GB of storage built-in, so it can keep information. The Vivo Y02s comes with a MicroSD card built in.

This phone has one camera on the back. The 8-megapixel camera on a smartphone.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Vivo Y02s specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W