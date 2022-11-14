Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y02s

  • The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
  • The phone has 64 GB of storage built-in and comes with a MicroSD card built in.
  • It has one camera on the back, an 8-megapixel camera.
The brand-new Vivo Y02s phone is affordable, and the Y-series of smartphones are currently being made.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which has been made available by a number of companies. The processor in the Vivo Y02s has an octa-core and runs at 2.0 GHz.

The PowerVR GE8320 is the GPU in this phone. The screen on the Vivo Y02s is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

People like the capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD and the big screen. The Vivo Y02s is a fast phone that has 3 GB of RAM.

The phone has 64 GB of storage built-in, so it can keep information. The Vivo Y02s comes with a MicroSD card built in.

This phone has one camera on the back. The 8-megapixel camera on a smartphone.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Vivo Y02s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
