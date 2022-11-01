Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y02s phone has an Octa-Core processor.

The phone has a 6.51 inches screen.

This phone has one back camera and an 8-megapixel smartphone sensor. Advertisement

The new Vivo Y02s phone is affordable. Smartphones in the Y-series are currently being made.

The next phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. Several companies have made this high-quality chipset available. The Y02s from Vivo has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

The PowerVR GE8320 is the GPU in this phone. The screen on the Vivo Y02s will be 6.51 inches and have a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Users like the big screen. IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The speedy Vivo Y02s sports 3GB of RAM.

64GB of internal storage means the phone can store future data. Vivo Y02s comes with a MicroSD card. This phone has one back camera. 8-megapixel smartphone sensor.

