Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Vivo Y02s phone has an Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone has a 6.51 inches screen.
  • This phone has one back camera and an 8-megapixel smartphone sensor.
The new Vivo Y02s phone is affordable. Smartphones in the Y-series are currently being made.

The next phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. Several companies have made this high-quality chipset available. The Y02s from Vivo has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

The PowerVR GE8320 is the GPU in this phone. The screen on the Vivo Y02s will be 6.51 inches and have a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Users like the big screen. IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The speedy Vivo Y02s sports 3GB of RAM.

64GB of internal storage means the phone can store future data. Vivo Y02s comes with a MicroSD card. This phone has one back camera. 8-megapixel smartphone sensor.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Vivo Y02s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
