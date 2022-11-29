Advertisement
Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo Y12

  • The Vivo Y12 has two cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
  • The phone has a 6.35 inches screen.

The Vivo Y12 is currently on the market. The phone comes in two different styles.

The Helio P22 SoC is what gives the Vivo Y12 its power. The SoC and 4 GB of RAM in the original version make it easy to do many things at once.

Even though the Vivo Y12 is a cheap phone, it has 32 gigabytes of internal storage.

The phone doesn’t seem to have enough storage space. But for a cheap smartphone, it has a lot of storage space.

The Vivo Y12 has two cameras on the back. The main sensor has 13 megapixels, and the depth sensor has 2 megapixels.

In the notch, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The IPS screen is 6.35 inches.

Vivo Y12 price In Pakistan

Vivo Y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo Y12 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
